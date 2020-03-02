Through a 40-plus year career in parks and recreation, I was involved in the creation of hundreds of trail projects across Pennsylvania. I attended countless public meetings held to introduce and receive public comment on the planning and construction of a trail in the respective community.
That is why I was dismayed to read in the Feb. 25 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Neighbors diverge on best path to join trails” that some of the same old rhetoric was espoused by trail opponents — drugs, crime, dumping and loss of privacy. These same arguments have been alleged for over 30 years and have been totally debunked.
The 65-mile Pine Creek Rail Trail — which begins just north of Wellsboro, runs south through the beautiful Pine Creek Gorge and ends at Jersey Shore — is a prime example of outstanding success. Once vehemently opposed by local property owners, it is now fully embraced by them. Many have decided to rent their cabins to hikers and bikers and installed gates in their fences at the rear of their homes to provide access to the trail.
I applaud the Feb. 26 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial, “Trailblazing,” as it very clearly states that trails enhance property values and have been found to be a boon to both the economy and quality of life to the community they serve. Manor Township officials should be lauded for moving forward with the new trail initiatives they are considering.
Richard G. Sprenkle Jr.
former deputy secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
Cochranville