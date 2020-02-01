CNN recently settled a lawsuit with Nicholas Sandmann, the Kentucky high school student who was vilified by the media for a confrontation with an elderly Native American at the 2019 March for Life event in Washington.
In the media’s ongoing campaign to besmirch President Donald Trump, this teenager was inaccurately portrayed as the instigator of the incident before all the facts were known. Sandmann became a bull’s-eye in this politically motivated conflict simply for wearing a Trump-themed hat at a pro-life rally — part of continuous bickering between the liberal left and conservative right. I for one am weary of childish behavior by both extremes.
Adding damage is the increasingly negative tone and content of news stories and headlines. Media discord is contagious, affecting the way people interact with each other. We are becoming more polarized and less civil. I blame a manipulative media for stoking this antagonistic atmosphere. They are not fostering debate, only anger and hate. Stop bombarding us with slanted opinions. Go back to reporting the news instead of trying to create it. Save opinions for the Opinion section, where a wide spectrum of viewpoints can be freely expressed.
When I watch the news I want Walter Cronkite impartiality, not network propaganda. The American Heritage dictionary defines journalism as “the direct presentation of facts or occurrences with little attempt at analysis or interpretation.” I welcome a return to that standard. To paraphrase Sgt. Joe Friday of “Dragnet”: “Just the facts, ma’am.” Let me draw my own conclusions.
Bob Bodnar
West Lampeter Township