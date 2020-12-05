The Manheim Township fire chief has requested a 45% increase in his budget for 2021 to $5.1 million. It would include a new fire station in the vacant bank building at Richmond Square, a new ambulance and 12 new personnel. The proposed fire station would be only 1.6 miles from the current fire station on Oregon Road. The additional personnel would result in a total of 34 people, 30 more than five years ago.

The fire tax revenue in the township is budgeted at $1 million for 2021. So the township would augment this amount by dipping into its reserves to balance the budget. This is not sustainable. The spending for the fire/EMS department has to be controlled.

If you are concerned, email Sam Mecum, president of the commissioners, at smecum@manheimtownship.org.

Roy Baldwin

Former commissioner

Manheim Township