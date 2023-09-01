I know elections and campaigning seem to be constant, with one blending into another. The 2024 presidential election already has a continuous news feed.

And though you may think it is too early to be focusing on the Nov. 7 municipal election, it is only about two months away — less than 70 days!

This year’s Manheim Township school board election is too important to wait to get the word out.

Public education is at risk on a variety of fronts. Fair funding and voucher issues are being discussed at the state level. Books, curriculum, diversity, equity and inclusion are being threatened at the local level.

We have an opportunity Nov. 7 to protect the Manheim Township schools for which our community is so well-known.

Please join me to “Support MT Schools” by electing that group’s candidates — Mark Boldizar, Patrick Grenter, Terrance Henderson, JoAnn Hentz and Sara Woodbury.

While the election is fast approaching, you do have time to register to vote (by Oct. 23), request a mail-in ballot (by Oct. 31), and make a plan to get to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Janet Spleen

Manheim Township