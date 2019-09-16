A few years ago, Manheim Township residents were very frustrated with their school board. There were a variety of critical issues, such as a previous superintendent’s abrupt departure, accusations of state Sunshine Law violations, changes to art, music and library resources, and the reality that a new middle school was long overdue.
Times have changed for the better. The 2017 election changed the leadership of the board. Since that shift, the current board has been focused on doing the business of the district with respect, civility, integrity and foresight. Art, music and library resources are expanded. The new middle school is going up before our eyes.
Let’s leave those old days of frustration behind and continue Manheim Township’s forward momentum.
Let’s reelect JoAnn Hentz and Janet Carroll to the school board Nov. 5 and add Courtney Morton, Teddy Vasquez and Sara Grosh.
Cari Kimberley
Manheim Township