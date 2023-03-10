As a Manheim Township High School graduate and now parent in the school district, I want to congratulate Manheim Township Performing Arts on an amazing performance of “Beauty and the Beast”!

We took our entire family to the show last Friday and were amazed by the ultrahigh-quality production put on right here in our local community.

From the outstanding vocals to the high-caliber visual effects and costumes, the all-around production was excellent!

The entire Manheim Township community should be proud of the work that occurred through Manheim Township Performing Arts this winter. Thank you and congratulations!

Lyle Hosler

Manheim Township