Defacing and/or removing political and social justice signs that you do not agree with is against the law. Please reread our First Amendment. I may not always agree with your freedom of expression, but you have that right. If you live in Grandview Heights, and you are so annoyed by someone else’s sign that you steal, destroy or deface it, I urge you to get professional help!

Carol Esbenshade

Manheim Township

Related articles