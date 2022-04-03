The recent decision by four Manheim Township commissioners to recuse themselves on an Oregon Village zoning case for various reasons, including “public perception,” is interesting.

I think it’s an obvious statement of incompetence. They were elected to make such decisions. Commissioner Barry Kauffman specifically stated how “vociferously” outspoken he was on the Oregon Village issue. This makes no sense to me. I could not be hired for a job, then recuse myself from the duties.

What does his recusal do for public perception? I can somewhat understand two of the commissioners’ recusals. However, I find this all embarrassing. Have the courage to vote. Help voters have confidence in your ability to perform your duties.

Mary Purcell

Manheim Township