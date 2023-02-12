Thank you for publishing Lauren Manelius’ column concerning the plight of Taylor Enterline in the Feb. 5 Perspective section (“On Taylor Enterline and our failed racial reckoning”).

It was very appropriate, coming during Black History Month and book discussions on The 1619 Project. The column shines a light on how far we must go to bring real justice to our country.

It is my sincere wish that Judge Merrill Spahn ponders the points made by Manelius, imposes the minimum sentence for Enterline and then suspends it. Of course, that would not erase the harm already done, but at least it would show that we are paying attention.

Rick Stamm

East Lampeter Township