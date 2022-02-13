Did I read that right in “What is Patriot Front’s link to Pennsylvania?” on Page A7 of the Feb. 6 Sunday LNP?

There are “at least 13 members of the group in Pennsylvania,” the article reported. Thirteen? Sure, any amount of hate is bad, and I in no way approve of the beliefs these folks have, but I do think we’re making a bit of a mountain out of a molehill.

As my wife put it, “You could find 13 people in Pennsylvania who believe they’ve been abducted by aliens.” Probably more — just in Lancaster. Point being, I believe that you gave them way more ink than they deserve. And acting like we’re in the clutches of hate-filled groups is just a tiny bit exaggerated, don’t you think?

Stephen Smeltz

Ephrata