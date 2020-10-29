Pennsylvania might decide the next president of the United States. What is the case for voting for Joe Biden in the Lancaster area?

I have a friend who is one of the few undecided voters in the county. Like many area residents, he wants to be clear on Biden’s support for the police, gun rights and unions.

Here’s the deal: Biden wants to strengthen the police. He has proposed a $300 million increase in funding for community policing. He wants more funding for crime-prevention strategies like job training, drug treatment and mental health services. He supports police unions, and he wants to bring unions and people together to work on reforms that make both police and people safer.

Biden supports gun rights. Pennsylvania has strong gun laws that ensure gun safety. Other states do not. Biden will work to bring universal background checks to other states. Pennsylvania is showing the way!

Biden supports the union workers who have built America. He supports collective bargaining and an increase in the minimum wage. The Trump administration recently issued an executive order limiting the rights of government civil servants to belong to a bargaining unit.

We need to support our police, gun rights and unions for a strong America. Biden is the moderate candidate who will unite us to find solutions together.

Susan Barone

Mount Joy