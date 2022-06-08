It never hurts to look back. In the 1960s and 1970s, environmental issues were less partisan than they are today, and, after an environmental disaster, politicians usually had little choice but to respond positively to citizens’ demands for action.

Historian J. Brooks Flippen credits the Santa Barbara, California, oil spill of 1969 with “placing environmental protection on the front burner (and) turning a concerned public into an activist one.”

After newly inaugurated President Richard Nixon strolled the polluted Santa Barbara beach near a crowd of roped-off protesters chanting “Get oil out!” he promised: “We are going to do a better job than we have in the past.”

Although it may be that Nixon’s support for environmental initiatives was more a matter of political expediency than a sincere concern for the Earth, he played a major role in the rise of American environmentalism. Under his leadership, several significant policies were passed: the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969; the Clean Air Act Extension of 1970; the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972; and the Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974.

In 1970, Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency. And in his 1970 State of the Union address, he said: “Shall we make peace with nature and begin to make reparations for the damage we have done to our land, to our air, and to our water? It has become a common cause of all people of this country, clean air, open spaces. These should once again be the birthright of every American.”

Polly Ann Brown

Manheim Township