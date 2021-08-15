Our world is in turmoil, much of it due to the choices we, and our forebears, have made over the past several generations. We are suffering the consequences of our actions. This doesn’t have to continue. Here are some things you can do to help:

— Ditch the gas-powered leaf blower and other gas-powered lawn equipment.

— Cut down on how often you mow.

— Mow in the evening. Ozone produced by mowing has a chance to dissipate overnight.

— Buy an electric lawnmower.

— Eat less beef. A single cow belches 220 pounds of methane per year. Methane from cattle is shorter-lived than carbon dioxide, but 28 times more potent in warming the atmosphere.

— Ride your bike to run local errands.

— When eating fast food, bring your own cup or drink container.

— Buy and use high-quality LED bulbs.

— Use lights only when absolutely necessary.

— Raise your thermostat 2 degrees in the summer and turn it back 2 degrees in the winter to save energy.

— Plant trees and other plants. This puts oxygen into the atmosphere and helps combat carbon dioxide.

— Choose slower shipping for shopping, or buy in brick-and-mortar stores. Delivery trucks have to make more trips when consumers select expedited shipping.

— Reduce your use of plastic.

— Wash your clothes on a cool or cold setting.

— Take shorter, cooler showers.

— Buy local food when possible. Join a community-supported agriculture group or buy at your local farmer’s market. This drastically reduces your carbon footprint.

Please join me in making a difference!

Jodie Rice

Lititz