I thought President Donald Trump was going to make America great again. As I now look at America after 3 1/2 years of the Trump administration, here’s just a little of what I see:

1. Racial unrest with accompanying violence.

2. Increasing gun violence.

3. The COVID-19 pandemic rampaging throughout the nation with between little and no support for the states from the Trump administration. There have been more than 167,000 deaths, with seemingly no end in sight.

4. Record unemployment.

5. The second quarter gross domestic product was down 33% from 2019. The economy is performing at Great Depression levels.

6. Food banks overwhelmed.

7. No respect from our allies overseas. They have lost their faith in America as the defender of liberty.

8. An incompetent federal administration clearly not capable of fixing our mounting problems.

I’ll stop there and ask the old Ronald Reagan question: Are you better off today than you were 3 1/2 years ago? If your answer is no, you need to be sure to vote Nov. 3.

Dan Betz

East Cocalico Township