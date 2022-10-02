The tradition in Lancaster County politics is that we vote for Republicans. There are increasing numbers of registered Democrats and independents, but the results of elections rarely change here, at least for state and national seats.

Regardless of qualifications — or the extreme beliefs, policies or behaviors of the candidates — the “R” on the ballot seems to make everything OK.

My challenge to Lancaster County voters is this: Will you vote to support your long-standing, traditional, professed values rather than the easy “R?” If taxes and debt and fairness continue to be values, why vote for the “R” who has given trillions to the wealthy while exploding the debt?

And, no, the $10,000 debt relief for college graduates does not really affect your wallet. But the frivolous election audits, voting against lowering prescription drug prices, voting for cutting Social Security and Medicare and diverting public school funds to religious private schools do! (That latter also seems to violate the professed value of freedom of religion.)

If preventing abortion is a value, then please vote for the party that has prevented millions of abortions through “Obamacare.” I believe that “Obamacare” is the single most effective act to reduce abortions, via pre- and post-natal health care, children’s health care and contraception. And think of how many more abortions could be prevented through “Medicare for All!” Now, that is a family values vote.

Regarding patriotism: No, white nationalism is neither Christian, nor patriotic. Allowing all citizens to vote freely, fairly and without threats and violence and prejudice is patriotic and democratic.

Vote accordingly and we can say that Lancaster County is making an arc toward justice.

Patrick Brady

Landisville