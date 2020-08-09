I am extremely disappointed in the recent decision by the Lancaster-Lebanon League, the administrative body that governs high school sports, to push back the start of the 2020 football season. As a football coach at Hempfield High School whose athletes have been practicing and preparing for the upcoming season since July 1 without any adverse impact from the novel coronavirus, delaying the start of the season makes no sense. Where is the empirical data that supports such a decision? There isn’t any! How does a one-month delay somehow make practice and competitions safer? It doesn’t! Life and sports have never been without risk. The delayed official start to the season will result in teams continuing to practice as they have been doing since late June or early July when their return-to-play plans were approved. So, how has this decision made our student-athletes any safer? It really hasn’t. The delayed start to the season will likely result in truncated schedules against conference opponents only. I guess the coronavirus only spreads in nonconference games. This decision is not logical. Our student-athletes deserve better.

John Ridinger

Manheim Township