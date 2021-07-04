Voters on both sides of the aisle — and independents, too — agree: No one should tilt the scale when it comes to the freedom to vote. But some leaders in Harrisburg seem to be trying to put up barriers to silence our voices.

Pennsylvania already lags behind the vast majority of states when it comes to making sure voters can count on 21st-century convenience and security at the ballot box.

Instead of advancing solutions that would make casting a ballot easier for voters and counting ballots easier for elections officials, some lawmakers are pushing recommendations that I believe would make it harder to vote and create havoc for election officials.

Because the safety of the vote is critical to our basic democracy, the Legislature can and should move where there is bipartisan consensus. Let elections officials start processing mail-in ballots early, so that voters have a chance to fix simple mistakes. Create enough processing time to report results on election night — not days later.

And if ever there was a time to modernize our election systems and help counties get the technology they need to make the process of casting a ballot more convenient for voters, then this is it. And make sure these reforms are in clean bills that don’t contain measures that would restrict voter access.

All of us in Pennsylvania must have the freedom to access the polls to safely and conveniently cast our ballots. All Pennsylvanians must have the opportunity to make their voices heard, so that our elections reflect the will of the people.

José Avilés

Lancaster