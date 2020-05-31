As a volunteer for Providence Township parks and recreation, I find it a disaster in the making to allow township supervisors to fast-track a vote allowing horses on a trail it was never designed for (“Providence supervisors approve horseback riding on Enola Low Grade Trail,” May 14 LNP | LancasterOnline). And I believe most bikers, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts would agree.

Much effort and money was put into the condition the trail surface is in today. I don’t believe it will handle heavy horse damage. And who will clean up the horse poop? That in itself is a health issue! I’ve noticed many families from the area and surrounding states enjoying what the trail offers in the troubling times we are all in.

I understand horses do spook. Imagine a spooked, uncontrolled horse near unsuspecting children! Safety! There was an attempt to bring this horse issue to light at an online meeting held earlier this month, but it didn’t go well because of tech issues.

Now. all of a sudden and without any significant public input, it comes to a vote by the Providence Township Board of Supervisors at 7 p.m. Monday, June 1.

At this point in time, compared to other municipalities’ sections of the trail, Providence Township’s is pristine, in my opinion. Let’s all help to keep it this way for future generations. The bottom line, I believe, is that horse people need their own dedicated trail. To be heard on this issue, please try to make the June 1 township meeting. Social distancing observed.

Frank Voynar

Providence Township