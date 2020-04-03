There were two articles in the newspaper. One dealt with suits being filed, calling Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 directives illegal (“Wolf defends order amid lawsuits,” March 21). Most legal scholars point out that the courts have sided with the federal and state governments in these matters.

The second one was that Lancaster County doesn’t have enough intensive care unit beds to meet potential demand caused by the novel coronavirus (“How prepared is county for COVID-19 outbreak?” March 20). Here’s an idea. Let the governor use his extraordinary powers to take over the old St. Joseph Hospital (the closed UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster) and turn it into a COVID-19 ICU hospital.

There were around 200 beds at the closed hospital and, in eliminating the surgical suites as well as other areas not necessary to treat the virus, I believe there could be as many as 400 to 500 beds available. This would go a long way in providing for the epidemic

The howls may be raised about private property fights, and the “don’t tread on me” crowd will scream about government overreach, but in times of crisis everybody should do their part. The little people alone should not bear the brunt of contributing. We are already financially hit.

N. Thomas Barninger

Elizabethtown