The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 essentially prevents severe illness, hospitalizations and death.

Unvaccinated people should get vaccinated. With the delta variant, this is more urgent than ever.

We all have choices. Get vaccinated or not. The main purpose of getting vaccinated is to keep you out of the hospital or the morgue.

If you choose not to get vaccinated, that’s fine. Your choice. However, at least take time to complete an advance health care directive. The form consists of both a health care power of attorney and a living will. This document expresses your wishes and instructions for medical care when you are unable to make medical decisions for yourself.

Then, if you’re hospitalized due to COVID-19, your loved ones won’t have to make those difficult choices for you. You’ll have made that choice as well.

Carl Yarnell

Washington Boro