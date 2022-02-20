Warning: There are only a little more than eight months left to prepare for the November election.

Do you have your ID — which you need to fly in a plane, ride on a train or cash a check at a bank? Or will you just wait until November and then complain that the voting regulations are unfair?

Start now to get your ID and make plans to get to the polls. If you can find a way to go buy groceries or go to a doctor’s appointment, you have eight months to find a way to the polls. Ask anyone who moans about voting rights to help you get all this done.

Jim Swarr

East Hempfield Township