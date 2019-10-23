The more I try to understand the complexities of gerrymandering, the more I find myself, conversely, asking one simple question: What are elections for?
Are they for securing lasting power for the party we prefer? Or are they for allowing the public to express our collective desires? In other words, are elections to ensure that “only my voice is heard” or that “everyone’s voice is heard”? If your party happens to be in power, elections that empower them seem great. But if keeping your party in power means ignoring the will of the public, those elections aren’t really elections at all; they’re coronations.
This question is at the center of a recent poll by Franklin & Marshall College and Fair Districts PA, which found that 72% of voters think political parties put party interests above voter concerns. This result cuts across ideological lines, which explains why the same poll found that majorities of Republican, Democratic and independent voters favor a citizens redistricting commission.
We often hear that “elections have consequences,” but too often they don’t, at least not for the legislators running for reelection. Gerrymandering allows legislators to avoid consequences, which erodes the usefulness of having elections at all.
A citizens redistricting commission like the one that would be created by Pennsylvania House Bill 22 and HB 23 would ensure that the public’s voice is heard and that elections actually have consequences. Our state legislators need to support these bills so that our districts can be drawn fairly and our elections can be legitimate and meaningful.
Alex Rich
Manheim Township