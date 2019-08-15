In a recent issue of Forbes, three solutions to climate change were put on my radar. One of them — educating girls and women — has a positive impact on climate, because women make a lot of decisions about what happens in the home: what fuel is used to cook and heat with, how the home is built, and what to make for supper.
Another solution is to protect native lands. Indigenous people tend to have forests that are healthier and more diverse. So helping these people preserve their woodlands helps us all.
The single most useful thing we can do to reverse global warming is something we all could do — except we can’t. But if we could, it would be upgrading our refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners to models that don’t use hydrofluorocarbons. HFCs are a thousand times stronger than carbon dioxide in trapping heat. When you consider how many people on the planet have refrigerators or crank up the AC when it’s hot, that’s a lot of emissions. The sad thing is, refrigeration materials exist that are far less harmful. Several manufacturers in Germany are already making HFC-free units. They just aren’t available here.
I bet I’m not the only one with an air conditioner and a refrigerator that are operating on borrowed time. I would love to replace them with units that would be part of the solution instead of part of the problem. Are there any dealers around ready to make them available?
Karen Wenger
Elizabethtown