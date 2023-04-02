Rising school property taxes impact the quality of life. For many people struggling to raise a family or for those on fixed incomes, the problem is more acute.

Higher school taxes result from residential growth. Developers are granted building permits to construct single-family homes or multi-unit housing, but existing homeowners are left with paying the increased cost of schools and other services. Imposing a one-time impact fee on developers to cover some expenses that accompany increased numbers of schoolchildren would lessen the burden on taxpayers. Many states, like Florida, are utilizing school impact fees to ease that tax burden.

A U.S. household today averages 1.94 children. Constructing 200 units is eventually adding about 388 new students to our schools. The result will be the need to build new schools. Building a school has dire consequence for taxpayers. In Pennsylvania, it doesn’t matter if a child is educated in a public school, charter school or cybercharter school — the bulk of the cost is paid by taxpayers.

The average cost of building a new elementary school is $295 per square foot. Assuming the size of an elementary school is 45,000 square feet, the cost would be about $13 million. Regardless of how the funding is structured, the impact on school taxes would be enormous.

To make school impact fees effective would require that municipalities, county and state governments be on board. We cannot allow residential and commercial development to place greater tax burdens on the shoulders of existing homeowners. Developers must take responsibility for the increased costs they create.

Robert Griffiths

South Lebanon Township

Lebanon County