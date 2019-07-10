We need all presidential candidates to participate in a comprehensive climate debate so we can judge for ourselves whom to trust with our future. Penn State University has scores of professors working on climate crisis issues. It’s time for politicians and the Democratic National Committee to acknowledge reality and fight for our lives.
As a grandmother, I want my precious grandchildren and their descendants to enjoy a Pennsylvania as beautiful as it was while I was growing up. As a human, I want this for all people in all lands — yet rising seas are already displacing people, making them climate refugees.
As a gardener for 45 years in Pennsylvania, I’m witnessing longer frost-free growing seasons due to human-caused warming. This year, I safely put out seedlings six weeks before our frost-free date. That’s frightening.
Climate disruption is a crisis. Survival takes first place as a political issue.
Maren E. Morgan
Lancaster Township