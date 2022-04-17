A random thought: Perhaps we should be asking youngsters and near-adults not “What do you want to be when you grow up?” but “What do you want to do in and for the world as you grow up?”

The answers would probably be similar in the early years. Instead of “I want to be a firefighter,” a child might say, “I want to put out fires that threaten people’s homes.”

But in the later years, for those graduating from high school, perhaps we can redirect their attention away from privilege and prestige and toward the ways the world is calling out for their talents (heal the sick, ensure that the legal system works, help to feed people).

Such intentions would translate into all kinds of jobs, of course. A young person who wants to feed people might turn toward becoming a cook or chef; might move toward farming (or, in my daughter’s case, ocean farming); might work as a butcher; might take a sales position with a food purveyor; or might found a nonprofit that helps school students learn to feed themselves (as Alice Waters did with the Edible Schoolyard Project).

The world opens up — in both meaning and opportunity — when one understands how one’s work makes a difference in the world. So, try it the next time you are tempted to ask a small child or a new graduate what they hope to be — and ask yourself as well!

Barbara Stengel

Lancaster