The Jan. 24 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Local GOP fractures after Trump presidency” states: “On the one hand are those who were horrified by the Jan. 6 attack. ... On the other are ... supporters who believe local GOP officials didn’t do enough.”

I think a lot of us are both. Fact is, most of us are neither extreme right nor left, neither extreme conservative nor liberal. The majority of us are somewhere in the middle. We tend to agree with some of the conservative values and some of the liberal values.

Please don’t be lured into loving or hating everything about any particular person or party. Maybe you’re a gun owner, but you also believe that a pregnant woman should have a choice. Perhaps you feel that people should be in this country legally, but also that the federal government should not dominate state or local governments.

Let’s not get so divided that we feel compelled to choose one extreme or the other. Because most of us, when it comes down to fundamental beliefs, aren’t really that way.

Jim Bifano

Elizabethtown