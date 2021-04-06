I’ve attended my last Major League baseball game. The league decided to move this year’s All-Star Game from Atlanta to somewhere else because it disagrees with the Georgia Legislature’s recently passed election law.

Baseball seems to have lost sight of its only purpose, which is to entertain fans. It is not to make and promote judgment on local laws passed by an elected Legislature and signed by an elected governor. That’s none of MLB’s business.

I happen to agree with the Georgia law and, in my view, its true purpose is to improve the security of the Georgia votes and their counting — but that isn’t even relevant. I would feel the same way about baseball’s action even if I disagreed with the Georgia law.

MLB decided to vote with its dollars, and so have I.

I’ve been a fan for 65 years, but no more.

John Null

East Hempfield Township