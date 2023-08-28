What a difference four years make.

In 2019, the average price of gasoline in the U.S. was $2.60 per gallon. Today it’s nearly $4.

In 2019, the southern U.S. border was in the process of being closed. Now, an estimated 8 million migrants have crossed the border illegally over the past three years, with thousands more coming every day.

In 2019, the inflation rate was 1.76%. Since then, Americans have seen a cumulative price increase of more than 19%.

In 2019, the U.S. had what was essentially energy independence for the first time in 62 years. This year, the U.S. petroleum reserve fell to its lowest level since 1983 and the Biden administration has sought more oil from Venezuela, OPEC and Iran.

And, according to the Council on Criminal Justice, homicides are up 24%, gun assaults are up 39% and motor vehicle thefts are up 35% since 2019.

Talk about great leadership?

Bob Bovie

Manheim Township