After listening to the news on a recent night, I went to bed and continued reading “Beyond Band of Brothers” by Maj. Dick Winters, who was from Lancaster County. His story and the story of the “Band of Brothers” was a superlative HBO series produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

In “Beyond Band of Brothers,” which was published in 2006, I read the following:

“When I reached home, one of the first things I did was to go directly to the post office, where the Internal Revenue Service office was located, and insist that I pay the income tax on my income as an officer. The IRS man looked at me incredulously and said, ‘Son, you don’t have to do this even though the regulations say you must. We will waive this return.’

“I responded, ‘Sir, I want to pay my part of the bill. I am proud to be an American!’ ”

I laughed, cried and fell asleep, shaking my head — what antipodal men!

Maj. Winters parachuted into Normandy in the darkness of June 6, 1944, and fought in Holland (the bridge too far), Bastogne and across the Rhine. He helped to liberate a concentration camp, secured Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest and commanded U.S. occupation forces for five months. He returned home Nov. 29, 1945.

Tim Kauffman

Retired military

Manheim Township