I have practiced law in Lancaster County for more than 20 years. I have spent more than 1,000 hours in the courtroom. I have represented clients in the courtroom before Judges Michael J. Perezous, Joseph C. Madenspacher, Michael A. Georgelis, Henry S. Kenderdine, James P. Cullen, Wayne G. Hummer, Leslie J. Gorbey, Jay J. Hoberg, David R. Workman, Leonard G. Brown, Christopher A. Hackman, Jeffrey A. Conrad, Craig W. Stedman, Shawn Long, Joanne Murphy, visiting Senior Judge Emanuel Bertin and Judge Karen Maisano.

This letter has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with my clients having a qualified judge preside over their cases. I cannot speak to the abilities of those running for spots on the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas other than Maisano. I do not know Judge Maisano personally, only professionally. I have not donated to her campaign.

Judge Maisano has run a fair and impartial courtroom. Her judicial temperament is solid. She listens to litigants and gives them a fair “shake.” Her opinions are well-written and reasoned. She has performed her duties with the utmost of skill and earned the respect of her colleagues on the bench and the attorneys who practice before her.

Her qualifications for judgeship are astounding at this point. She needs to be elected to the bench.

If you have heart surgery tomorrow, do you want the popular, endorsed surgeon with zero experience performing the surgery, or the tried-and-true surgeon with extensive experience? Your call. Make the right decision in November. My clients deserve it.

Jansen M. Honberger

Ephrata