Every time these articles are written, it puts the attention on the inclusion (or exclusion) of transgender athletes.

I believe that the real focus, although rarely represented, should be on the fairness to (mainly) women’s sports, as their playing fields potentially become uneven and suffer.

And, I cannot say this more clearly: Erring and favoring the side of holding up the integrity of women’s sports is not a transphobic position. Implying otherwise is missing the point.

After all, there are many transgender people who are equally opposed to this inclusion and who are simply sports fans (Caitlyn Jenner being one of the most notable).

In my view, transgender athletes should not be able to participate on sports teams that are the opposite of their sex assigned at birth. That’s not because of exclusionary factors, but because I believe it’s a fair and logical position when stepping back and looking at maintaining a level playing field for all sports and all athletes from a holistic, 30,000-foot view.

There are some topics that simply defy everyday common sense, and this is one of them. Let’s continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of all of our student-athletes.

Phil Lapp

West Lampeter Township