I am a local primary care physician and I was thrilled to hear that Planned Parenthood will begin providing abortion care in Lancaster County.

I have sat with countless patients as we have tried to brainstorm how they will muster the resources of money, child care and transportation to be able to access the health care they deserve — in a neighboring, or sometimes distant, county. The new Planned Parenthood clinic is an important step toward reducing a few of the many barriers to care that our friends, neighbors and loved ones face in this community.

However, we are in danger of taking several steps back and losing our rights to this essential health care. If elected, certain candidates would do their best to strip away our rights. I believe that it is more important than ever to vote for the candidates who would protect our reproductive freedoms this Nov. 8.

Lisa Golden

Mountville