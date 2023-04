Regarding the April 10 LNP | LancasterOnline front-page story “Voters may get to ‘cure’ ballots”:

If a person cannot follow the simple directions when they fill in a mail-in ballot, do you really think that they should be allowed to vote in the first place?

I would say they’re “too stupid to follow directions,” but I do not want to offend these stupid people.

Phil Houck

Nazareth, Northampton County