Your unquestioning endorsement of full-scale voting by mail (“Mail-in is safe,” July 31 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial) makes me wonder whatever happened to the idea of the secret ballot.

When we go into a polling place, we are directed to a booth shielded from others in the room. Except in limited circumstances, no one may accompany us into the booth. Inspectors from both parties are in the room to make sure all is in order

When one gets a mail-in ballot, the vote cast can be “assisted” by anyone — with no one else to know. There certainly is an opportunity for inappropriate influence.

Maybe I’m making too much of what was once known as “the sacred secret ballot.” But would you advocate eliminating the secret ballot provisions at our polling places? It would save a lot of physical handling and personnel time.

Bill Mehler

Manheim Township