Enough already with the mail-in balloting scare tactics. The biggest conspiracy theorist, President Donald Trump, has voted by mail in Florida and New York elections. Yet I didn’t hear him yelling fraud then. It’s only now, when he sees his ship is sinking, that he brings up voter fraud.

Voter fraud does happen, but the scale is so minuscule that there is no real effect. But mail-in fraud would be extremely difficult. When you vote by mail, the ballot is sent to your registered address; it’s not something you can just pick up anywhere and fill out.

When you originally register to vote, a copy of your signature is saved, and that’s used to verify who you are every time you vote. If you send in a mail-in ballot, the same process is used. You must sign your name the same way as your original signature every time you vote.

If everyone calls you Ed, but your real name is Edward and that is how you signed your name when you registered to vote, that’s the way you have to always sign it to vote.

So to scam the process, the scammers would seemingly need to know the exact signature of every voter whose ballot they are using. It’s just not possible, no matter what Trump and Fox News say. Change the channel and start thinking for yourself. It really is a wonderful world, if you’re not full of fear instilled by others.

Jim Hanley

Salisbury Township