I read the April 29 LNP | LancasterOnline, almost in disbelief: Some local officials want to open up the economy.

Everyone wants the economy to reopen. This is a very normal response to our current situation. But the health experts are saying we can only move to a partial reopening once new cases average 19 a day for two weeks. As of last week, our two-week average is about 58 new cases per day. These numbers are very far apart.

For some reason, Lancaster County Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino and Congressman Lloyd Smucker seemingly think Gov. Tom Wolf is at fault for these health and public safety concerns. There is a serious lack of testing here, keeping us from actually knowing who has COVID-19. And there is insufficient tracking of how it is being spread.

Lancaster, on a per capita basis, ranks fourth among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties in COVID-19 deaths. That does not bode well for a quick reopening. I question if some elected officials are just following President Donald Trump’s ideas without doing the math.

Without knowing enough about who has the virus and how it spreads, we have to rely on the numbers. Reopening with careless disregard for public health would be a moral failure.

Mimi Shapiro

Lancaster