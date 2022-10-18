Recently, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., predicted that if the Department of Justice indicts former President Donald Trump, there will be “riots in the street.”

The senator’s remarks triggered what I view as the intellectually challenged mainstream media and Capitol Hill Democrats to spiral at warp speed into a hissy fit the likes of which have rarely been seen in the annals of Western civilization.

My sense of what might transpire if Trump were be indicted is somewhat different than what Graham believes.

I think that such a move by what I view as the Biden administration’s obviously corrupt DOJ would most likely trigger a campaign of massive “civil disobedience’’ on the part of tens of millions of U.S. citizens who are truly convinced that the DOJ and FBI have become thoroughly politicized and weaponized to carry out an illegal and unconstitutional campaign aimed at destroying Trump and his MAGA supporters.

The civil disobedience on the part of MAGA would not, in my view, look anything like the violence and destructive antifascist/Black Lives Matter riots that caused billions of dollars of property damage and some loss of life throughout 2020. Those were the riots that the same mainstream media misfits and extremist Democrats on Capitol Hill deemed to be “mostly peaceful.”

Rather, I believe that MAGA supporters would model their demonstrations on the 1960s civil rights protests led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that led to the landmark legislation of that era. And on the nonviolent demonstrations led by Mahatma Gandhi in the 1940s that led to India’s independence from British rule.

In my view, that’s the difference between the actions of Marxist-inspired, anti-American rioters and Constitution-minded, pro-American MAGA patriots.

Bernie Schriver

Manheim