In my view, one of the most appalling aspects of the influence that the U.S. House MAGA faction holds over House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is the threat it poses to the United States’ continued and crucial support for the courageous people of Ukraine, who are fighting to defend freedom and democracy against international criminal Vladimir Putin.

Lancaster County’s own Republican in Congress, Lloyd Smucker, went to Washington, D.C., promising to be a problem-solver, but when the chips are down, it seems to me that he’s more often been the problem by siding with the MAGA insurrectionists who dishonor our core American values.

Let’s hope that, when faced with the great moral test of supporting Ukraine’s fight for freedom against Russian terror and aggression, Smucker will redeem himself.

Roger Cohen

Lancaster