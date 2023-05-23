In this country, we are on “alarm critical” for justice. The MAGA crowd seemingly does not like it when people of color run any part of the justice system. So, what do they want to do? Change or re-rig the whole system.

They want to let vigilante killers go as heroes when they kill those who do not fit into their worldview. They want to lord over the system, as when they put a white hierarchy in charge of the justice system in Georgia. In Texas, they want to control Harris County, where hundreds of thousands of minorities are at risk of having their voting power eliminated or suppressed. In Minnesota, they have run a thoroughly competent Black prosecutor out of office.

Clearly, the MAGA crowd wants to be back in charge in all areas where the law is enforced. Power at any cost! Crying “racism” no longer works, because we have a case of Cry Wolf Syndrome in America, and too many people don’t care anymore!

We as a people must not accept this happening. If you don’t want to participate in my system, why should I be in yours?

Defiance of any new system is the key to stopping it. Stop showing up for a system that does not treat everyone fairly. It’s time to stop showing up for trials, paying fines and being pulled over for bogus stops. Start defying supremacy where it is taking place! It’s time!

Roger Culbreth Sr.

East Hempfield Township