With all the rhetoric we hear today, I have become a skeptic about any kindness remaining in this world. Recently, I had a problem that I needed help with. Our well pipe broke, and I needed a plumber. My husband is in the hospital and very ill. While home from the hospital, I called multiple plumbers. They were too busy or didn’t return calls.

On one occasion, I dialed the wrong number. The person answering the phone asked me why I was calling. I told her my problem. I was transferred to their scheduling person, who told me they were scheduled three months out. She said, “Let me speak with my supervisor.”

She came back and said, “We have a man who will be back in on Tuesday. How about we send him out. He’ll scope the job and see if we can do it. If not we will find someone to do it for you.”

I was then transferred to their technician to walk me through turning on the water treatment system.

That Tuesday, Larry arrived. He took the time to explain everything, and said he would fit me into their schedule. I noticed he was getting phone calls. I kiddingly said to him, “I suppose you’re the supervisor.”

He laughed and said, “No, I’m the owner.”

Miller & Sons Salt Water & Conditioning has taken away my skepticism of the world today. I will forever be grateful to them for helping me out.

Kathleen Giordano

Kirkwood