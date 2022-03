On Jan. 23 at Isaac’s Restaurant in Lititz, some very kind person(s) anonymously paid for our meal. It was a very pleasant surprise for us.

We did not recognize anyone while we were eating. Whoever you were, thank you!

We hope you received as much blessing in the giving as we did in the receiving! Blessings to you!

Joyce and Rich Bohn

Phyllis Whitacre

Manheim Township