Midmorning on June 26, I decided to dust off my bicycle and break with my routine of walking several miles most days. After a ride of several miles, I stopped for a break near the pool in New Holland before heading home to Blue Ball.
Sitting on the grass, I began to feel a bit shaky. Several concerned individuals saw me in distress and came to my aid by calling for help and looking after me until the Garden Spot ambulance crew arrived to provide medical attention.
After being transported to Ephrata and attended to by the emergency room staff, I was released shortly after it was determined that I had recovered from “overdoing it” on a very hot and humid day.
I am so grateful, thankful and indebted to every individual who assisted me that day. I am still and will always be amazed at how caring, encouraging and professional everyone was. That includes the New Holland police, the ambulance crew and hospital staff. And especially to those who first saw my predicament and seemed to come out of nowhere, a huge thank you and please pass it along to the others if you were there.
I definitely was in need of a few good Samaritans. I regret not knowing all your names even though I recall asking.
A very lucky cyclist,
Ron Dyer
East Earl Township