Many have questioned why the average Republican voter and Republican members of Congress continue to support this president. What happened to our constitutional checks and balances? Why is this president permitted to do whatever he wants regardless of past practice, the constitution and the law?

That question is answered in part by a brief article in the July 22 LNP | LancasterOnline with the headline “Conservatives lash out at Liz Cheney.” It seems Cheney, Republican House Conference chair, supported Dr. Anthony Fauci and criticized the president’s defense and foreign policy as well as his response to the coronavirus. Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio, accused Cheney of not supporting the president. The article says Jordan was among a small group of conservative lawmakers who confronted Cheney over “what they said was disloyalty” to the president. In short, Republicans may not criticize this president!

As Paul Harvey used to say, “Now you know the rest of the story!” Loyal Republicans: Don’t you dare criticize this president. Members of Congress: If you want to be reelected, check your values at the door. You’ll be considered disloyal to the party — the country be damned! The Nov. 3 election will, fortunately, retire many of these Republicans who are loyal to their president but disloyal to their country.

This explains why Lancaster’s Congressman Lloyd Smucker sold his soul to the president. Riding in Air Force One trumps doing what’s right.

Robert R. Cooper

Millersville