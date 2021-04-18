In the April 4 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Eatery owners struggle to find staff” there is mention of a sign at a restaurant stating, “We are hiring for anyone who actually wants to work.”

In my view, that snide, snarky sign exhibits a problem in the restaurant industry: bosses who lack empathy, complaining that unemployment benefits are too generous.

Some have boosted wages for servers to $8 per hour — still not a livable wage. Tips can make up the difference, but may be limited because of reduced occupancies.

Unemployment benefits may indeed be better for single-parent employees, as they can save significantly on child care costs by staying at home. Unemployment might be a better option, especially for those living in small residences that do not allow for effectively isolating from their families should they contract COVID-19.

And the risk involved in server jobs is high. Servers must approach unmasked patrons at close range at a time when the most-prevalent COVID-19 strain is very contagious and patrons who feel comfortable eating indoors might not be following pandemic guidelines closely.

And do restaurant employers provide decent health care and paid leave benefits should their servers contract COVID-19? In my view, restaurants are notorious for employing individuals at just below what is considered full time to avoid providing benefits.

A more accurate sign: “We are hiring for anyone who actually doesn’t mind risking COVID-19 for unlivable wages and measly benefits.”

Lisa Garrett

East Earl Township