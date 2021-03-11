This letter is in response to the disgusting and deplorable conditions that John F. Esh is accused of subjecting his dogs to (“Stevens man faces cruelty charge,” March 5 LNP | LancasterOnline).

There are accusations of leaving injured dogs without veterinarian care, multiple puppies being full of intestinal parasites, dogs being locked in conditions with excessive amounts of feces and puppies living without access to shelter. Absolutely shameful.

And to let Esh out of jail on a meager $10,000 unsecured bail? Shame on the judge. How about setting a more meaningful bail amount, or letting him sit in jail with no bail? Send a clear message to other offenders that you can’t neglect your dogs. Better yet, lock Esh up in one of his kennels for a few days, and let him experience firsthand what it is like. Maybe that might cause him to repent from his alleged neglect toward God’s creatures.

Dave Whitaker

Caernarvon Township