Thank you for sharing the stories of seniors in our area who have found ways to stay active during this time of COVID-19 (“These Lancaster County seniors found inspiration during their COVID-19 isolation,” Sept. 10). Their positive examples are very inspiring and demonstrate the many blessings that can come from a difficult situation.

It also was heartening to read about how local retirement communities are stepping up to keep their residents connected to loved ones. I work at Landis Homes and I have seen firsthand how important this connection is for both the residents and their families. Landis Homes has worked hard to make these connections possible. It is nice to see that other communities in Lancaster County are doing the same.

Keep sharing these positive experiences!

Donna Becker

Providence Township