I loved when I opened my paper Aug. 27 and read the letter “Good Samaritan in Columbia,” about the person who helped an injured cat. He then adopted it because he was an amputee also.
The Pet Pantry is a wonderful place to help cats. There’s so many that need our help. It also bothers me when people have to give up their pets, because some rental properties won’t allow them.
Well, a lot of assisted living places that are beautiful and probably nicer than most rental properties allow people to keep their pets. That doesn’t make sense to me.
Esther Polkosky
Manheim Township