Peace and contentment are found not in possessions, wealth, power or fame, but through kindness in thought and action. Every person’s value is equal to one’s own.

No one has chosen their particular birth circumstances or childhood nurturing, thus anyone could have been anyone else. One cannot hate another without hating oneself. To love every individual — fully, completely and unconditionally, without dividing friend from foe, or family from stranger — is to love oneself.

All are equal in the eyes of love. Such love brings heaven to Earth. Unloving attitudes or actions bring hell.

David E. Hess

Manheim Township