On Sept. 17, President Donald Trump, during a speech at the National Archives and Records Administration, announced the creation of a commission to promote patriotic education.

During the speech he made the statement, “Our youth will be taught to love America with all of their heart and all of their soul.”

These words echo the first commandment given to Christians in Matthew 22:37, which itself echoes a command given to the Israelites in Deuteronomy.

By all means, Christians in America ought to be grateful for the freedoms we enjoy. Christians ought to pray for our government (1 Timothy 2:1-2). Christians ought to celebrate the good things in our nation and seek the good of the community where we find ourselves (Jeremiah 29:7). Christians ought to live at peace with everyone and love their neighbors (Romans 12:18, Matthew 22:39).

Cheer for the USA, pray for the USA, celebrate the good things about the USA, and strive for those ideals shared by Christians and the USA.

But Christians must also remember that our hearts and our souls belong to another. We love God — not America — with our whole heart and our whole soul. Speaking specifically of wealth, Jesus warns against attempting to serve two masters in Matthew 6:24.

While it might be tempting to imagine that one can love America with all of one's heart and soul and also love God with the same, Christians will quickly find this impossible. Christians must teach our youth to love God alone with all their heart and soul.

Calvin Park

Quarryville